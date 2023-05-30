Cooking with Cash Wa
Lovely Grill opens at former Cajun Café location

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new restaurant is now open at the former Cajun Café along South University Drive in Fargo. Lovely Grill is at 1324 25th Avenue South.

They say it’s a family restaurant that combines unique flavors to create an authentic meal.

You can try everything from breakfast, to sandwiches, burgers, wings, and African cuisine for dine in or take-out. The two running the restaurant say they started cooking in their apartment, and mastered many recipes before deciding to serve it up to the public.

The chefs like mixing food and flavors from different cultures to create unique flavors, but say it’s nothing too overwhelming or unfamiliar.

