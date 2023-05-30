Cooking with Cash Wa
Legalized weed could grow Minnesota business

The legalization of recreational marijuana in Minnesota could have a positive impact on CBD businesses.
By Kjersti Maday
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Just last year, the Minnesota legislature passed a bill legalizing low levels of thc in edible or drinkable form if it’s derived from hemp. Today, Governor Walz took cannabis legislation a step further by signing in the legalization of recreational marijuana for anyone over the age of 21. Supporters of the cannabis bill say it will improve public health and safety and further social justice.

Charlene Johnson, manager of CBD of FM in Moorhead, is excited about the potential for the new law and how their business may soon evolve. She highlights the benefits of the cannabis plant for pain management and stress relief. She also believes it could improve the local economy by providing more jobs in agriculture and manufacturing products from cannabis.

Because the bill just got signed into law, many people are still unsure of all the details about how it’ll work, but Johnson is excited about its potential.

She says, “we’re aware that it’s definitely going to be a little bit for retail sales to happen; we’re going to be on board, for sure.”

