Hector Airport sees increase in Memorial Day Weekend Travel

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An increase in Memorial Day Weekend travel was seen across the nation and at the Hector International Airport as well.

According to officials, there was a 15 percent increase of people going through Hector International, the final tally of people who went through the airport from Wednesday, May 24, through Monday, May 29, was 8,431.

The biggest increase year-over-year increase was seen on Saturday, May 28th. A total of 1,419 passengers were counted, which is a 28 percent increase compared to 2022.

All six days of travel this year were higher compared to 2022.

