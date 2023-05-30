Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Hector Airport sees increase in Memorial Day Weekend Travel

By Bobby Falat
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An increase in Memorial Day Weekend travel was seen across the nation and at the Hector International Airport as well.

According to officials, there was a 15 percent increase of people going through Hector International, the final tally of people who went through the airport from Wednesday, May 24, through Monday, May 29, was 8,431.

The biggest increase year-over-year increase was seen on Saturday, May 28th. A total of 1,419 passengers were counted, which is a 28 percent increase compared to 2022.

All six days of travel this year were higher compared to 2022.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Update: Woman killed after being struck by train identified
Source: Gray News Media
Several children sickened from pool chemical spill at Fargo hotel
WFFD
West Fargo fire prompts store evacuation
Christopher Finn, 39
Man arrested after police say he threatened to bomb a Fargo federal building
A police car.
One left with life-threatening injuries after crash outside Devils Lake

Latest News

The legalization of recreational marijuana in Minnesota could have a positive impact on CBD...
Legalized weed could grow Minnesota business
Interstates 29 and 94 tri-level in Fargo, ND
Work to begin June 5 on tri-level in Fargo
5:00 PM News May 30 - Part 3
5:00 PM News May 30 - Part 1