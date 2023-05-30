Cooking with Cash Wa
Grant Nelson reportedly withdrawing from NBA Draft

Grant Nelson
Grant Nelson(KVLY)
By Devin Fry
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Former Bison standout and Devils Lake native Grant Nelson is reportedly withdrawing his name from NBA Draft consideration this year.

This was first reported by CBS Sports Insider Jon Rothstein, who got the information from Nelson’s Agent David Mondress.

The 6′11 Forward is still expected to stay in the transfer portal and find a new Division 1 team to play for next season.

Nelson was a force for the Bison in a breakout campaign last year, and will now look to improve his draft stock at another program.

He will be able to enter the draft process again next year.

