Gov. Walz expected to sign MN recreational marijuana bill

File photo of Gov. Tim Walz (DFL-MN).
File photo of Gov. Tim Walz (DFL-MN).(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota will soon be closer to legal recreational marijuana in the state.

On Tuesday, May 30 at noon, the governor is expected to sign the bill recently passed by the House and Senate, legalizing weed.

The bill allows people 21+ to possess and transport up to 2 ounces of cannabis flower, 8 grams of concentrate and 800 milligrams of edible products. Adults can also have up to 2 pounds of cannabis flower in their homes.

The new law would also expunge low-level marijuana offenses in the state.

Most of these provisions would fully go into law starting Aug. 1, 2023.

Retail sales in Minnesota are expected to start sometime in the summer of 2024 with a 10 percent tax on top of existing state and local taxes.

Marijuana is still illegal in North Dakota and you can be charged for drug offenses if caught in the state, even if you legally bought the pot in Minnesota.

