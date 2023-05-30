Cooking with Cash Wa
Glyndon greater prairie chickens get their own DNR webcam

It’s the time of year they do their mating dance
Prairie Chicken
Prairie Chicken(KY3)
By Justin Betti
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GLYNDON, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Some greater prairie chickens from Glyndon now have their own webcam.

The Minnesota DNR says this is the time of year they do their mating dance.

The webcam features a live view of a greater prairie chicken lek on the Bluestem Prairie Scientific and Natural Area near Glyndon, which is owned by The Nature Conservancy. DNR officials say their most active time is from 5-7 a.m., but the webcam has a slider so you can watch video from up to 12 hours ago.

You can check out the video on the Minnesota DNR Window on Wildlife (WOW) website.

