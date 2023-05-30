Glyndon greater prairie chickens get their own DNR webcam

GLYNDON, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Some greater prairie chickens from Glyndon now have their own webcam.

The Minnesota DNR says this is the time of year they do their mating dance.

The webcam features a live view of a greater prairie chicken lek on the Bluestem Prairie Scientific and Natural Area near Glyndon, which is owned by The Nature Conservancy. DNR officials say their most active time is from 5-7 a.m., but the webcam has a slider so you can watch video from up to 12 hours ago.

You can check out the video on the Minnesota DNR Window on Wildlife (WOW) website.

