Fosston teen airlifted to Fargo hospital following crash with tractor

(Source: Gray News)(Source: Gray News)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life at a Fargo hospital after a vehicle he was a passenger in was involved in a crash with a farm tractor Monday morning.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, the crash happened just before 11 a.m. in Copley Township, near Bagley. It states an SUV driven by 59-year-old Christina Gubrud of Fosston and the farm tractor were both heading east on Highway 2 when they both collided.

16-year-old Justin Gubrud was a passenger in the SUV. He suffered life-threatening injuries from the crash. Christina Gubrud was taken to a hospital in Bemidji to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor, 63-year-old David Kortan of Bagley, was not hurt.

