Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Five buildings destroyed in farmstead fire near Ypsilanti

Investigators are still working to learn what caused the fire.
(MGN)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YPSILANTI, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota.com) - Five buildings were destroyed after a fire at a farmstead near Ypsilanti, North Dakota Monday night.

The Jamestown Rural Fire Department says it happened just before 8 p.m. and that the farm was unoccupied. They say one barn and four granaries were lost in the blaze.

Crews were on scene for more than two hours. However, they say no one was hurt.

Investigators are still working to learn what caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Update: Woman killed after being struck by train identified
Source: Gray News Media
Several children sickened from pool chemical spill at Fargo hotel
WFFD
West Fargo fire prompts store evacuation
police lights graphic
Bomb threat called in to federal building downtown
A police car.
One left with life-threatening injuries after crash outside Devils Lake

Latest News

Glyndon greater prairie chickens get their own DNR webcam
News Conference: Walz signing MN recreational marijuana bill into law
I-29/40th Ave N Dumbbell Interchange
I-29 Interchange Concepts
Dumbbell interchange with roundabouts at I-29 and 40th Avenue North in Fargo.
Roundabouts could be the future of I-29 interchange north of Fargo