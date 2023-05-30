Cooking with Cash Wa
Fergus Falls teen one of five representing Minnesota at National Spelling Bee

By Jourden Redmond
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FERGUS FALLS, MN (Valley News Live) - The 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee kicked off today. Five students from Minnesota will be representing the state including a Fergus Falls teen, 14-year-old Maximus Katsoulis.

Max is an eighth grader at Blackduck Public School. The other five students all hail from towns across Minnesota.

The preliminary round of the bee began today May 30, and will run until 6:30 p.m. Central Time tonight on ION Plus. The quarter finals and semifinals will continue tomorrow and the final will be held on Thursday June 1, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Central Time on ION.

