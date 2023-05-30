Fargo National Cemetery Holds 2023 Memorial Day Service

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fort Snelling National Cemetery Deputy Director Marshall Murphy emphasized the purpose of the Memorial Day service held at the Fargo National Cemetery in Harwood, stating that it aimed to honor the heroes of Vietnam. According to Murphy, the event held special significance as it marked the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War and the homecoming of troops.

Dan Stenvold, the State President for Vietnam Veterans of America, reminded everyone that Memorial Day is a time for honor and remembrance. Stenvold expressed the point of the day, highlighting that it is a day to remember fallen heroes who have lost their lives in wars, including those buried in the cemetery. Reflecting on his personal experience, Stenvold shared that he visits the 26 names on the wall, representing his fallen comrades from the three tours he served in Vietnam.

Stenvold further emphasized the significance of Memorial Day and the need for people to remember the sacrifices made by military personnel. He urged people to pause and reflect on the true meaning of the day, especially considering the other activities and events taking place during this time of year. Stenvold expressed his desire for more people to attend such services, recognizing that nearly everyone has someone in their life who has served in the military and passed away.

Murphy echoed Stenvold’s sentiments, acknowledging that while some view Memorial Day as merely a long weekend or an opportunity to spend time with family, it is crucial to take moments during this time to remember and honor those who have served in the military. Murphy emphasized the importance of recognizing the sacrifices made by these individuals to ensure the safety and freedom of the country.

