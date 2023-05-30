Cooking with Cash Wa
Crews respond to train derailment near Balfour

Balfour train derailment(Courtesy: McHenry County Sheriff’s Office)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BALFOUR, N.D. (KMOT) – UPDATE (8:30 p.m.): Canadian Pacific Railway said a train derailed near the town of Balfour around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Six cars and a locomotive at the end of the train went off their tracks just north of Highway 52.

Canadian Pacific says all six cars were classified as carrying general freight, but three of the cars that derailed were carrying some items classified as hazardous, including lithium batteries, airbags and four small drums of methanol.

Canadian Pacific says hazardous materials did not leak and there were no injuries.

Emergency teams have responded and are beginning the clean-up process.

UPDATE (6:30 p.m.): Sheriff Skager said the train involved is a Canadian Pacific train, and there were no hazardous materials involved.

ORIGINAL STORY: Crews are responding to a train derailment near the town of Balfour.

According to McHenry County Sheriff Trey Skager, roughly 10-12 boxes derailed from a train Tuesday, just north of Highway 52.

It’s unclear which rail carrier is involved. Skager indicated he hasn’t received any reports of injuries.

The sheriff said crews responded to a fire, but the fire is under control. Crews are working to determine if there are any hazardous materials.

This is a developing story. Your News Leader will update as we learn more.

