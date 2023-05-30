Cooking with Cash Wa
2,400 pounds of items donated from NDSU students moving off campus

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Students who recently moved out of dorms and apartments at NDSU gave back to others in the community.

NDSU Residence Life hosted their annual “Donate, Don’t Dispose” program where students can donate gently used clothing and other unwanted belongings and food as they are moving out.

About 2,400 pounds of items were delivered to the New Life Center and Furniture Mission and about 569 pounds of non-perishable food items were collected for the NDSU Goods for the Herd food bank.

“NDSU students greatly benefitted our community not only by donating their belongings to non-profits that help individuals in need, but also by reducing the number of items going to our landfill,” said NDSU University Relations.

Three donation trucks were brought to campus from May 5-15 so students could drop items off.

