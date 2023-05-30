Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

1 dead, 5 injured in South Carolina shooting

Charleston County, South Carolina, deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and injured five others.
By Marissa Lute, Steven Ardary and Gray News staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting near a nightclub in the Hollywood area Monday night.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Knapp said deputies found one person inside a vehicle who was pronounced dead at the scene. The five injured people were taken to area hospitals with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Knapp said.

About two hours before the shooting, deputies responded to a report of a large crowd in the area and found a neighborhood party, Knapp said.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Update: Woman killed after being struck by train identified
Source: Gray News Media
Several children sickened from pool chemical spill at Fargo hotel
WFFD
West Fargo fire prompts store evacuation
police lights graphic
Bomb threat called in to federal building downtown
Red Flag Warning Issued for Multiple Counties in Minnesota

Latest News

RAW: Bystanders flee shooting on Hollywood Beach boardwalk
A 1-year-old child died after being left in a car outside of a hospital in Washington state.
1-year-old in dies after being left in hot car in Washington state
FILE - Elizabeth Holmes, then the CEO of Theranos, speaks at the Fortune Global Forum on Nov....
The day has arrived for Elizabeth Holmes to report to a Texas prison
Opioid Drug Treatment- May 30
Suboxone, an opioid addiction treatment, could make fighting the battle easier
A 1-year-old child died after being left in a car outside of a hospital in Washington state.
1-year-old in dies after being left in hot car in Washington state