West Fargo Fire Prompts Store Evacuation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At approximately 1:40 p.m. The West Fargo Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire on Monday afternoon at the Marshalls and Homegoods stores located at 1500 13th Avenue E.

Upon their arrival, firefighters discovered that two light fixtures had malfunctioned, resulting in a small fire outbreak.

Employees in the store managed to extinguish the flames using a fire extinguisher before the arrival of the fire department.

The incident caused no significant fire damage, and only minimal smoke damage was observed within the premises. As a result, the stores have remained open to customers during its regular business hours.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.