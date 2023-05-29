Thunderstorm Chances Continue Tonight - Isolated Strong/Severe

MEMORIAL DAY EVENING - TUESDAY:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible through the rest of the day. A few thunderstorms may briefly intensify, becoming severe. The greatest risk for large hail (up to 1″) damaging wind gusts to 60 mph, and locally heavy rain/flash flooding will be in the southern valley though this evening.

Temperatures have varied greatly today due to the scattered coverage of clouds and thunderstorms. Some have been in the 70s while others have heated up into the mid and upper 80s. Winds have been gusty as well again today out of the south.

Overnight, another round of thunderstorms may move through southeastern ND overnight before weakening as it lists north and east.

Showers and thunderstorms may linger into Tuesday morning before a midday break. Scattered storms develop again for the afternoon and evening. The risk of severe is on the low side for Tuesday. Most of the activity is expected to be across the northern Valley and east into MN, though all have at least a shot and showers/thunder.

Expect another variation in temperatures as well for Tuesday depending on your location. By mid-day, the 80s to near 90 will be south, with 70s north.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY: The heat continues to build into the mid-week, along with thunderstorm chances. Highs Wednesday will heat up into the 80s and low 90s. More afternoon/evening thunderstorms are possible again into Wednesday.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Temperatures for the rest of the week will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s! We also have daily chances for thunderstorm activity into the weekend. We will continue alert you to any big changes or if any day(s) look to bring severe storms right here and on your VNL weather app!

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: It still looks to be hot for the first weekend of June. Thunderstorm chances continue as well. Both Saturday and Sunday morning will be close to 70 degrees with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

MONDAY - FRIDAY: Still hot to start the week with thunderstorm chances on Monday. Through the rest of the week, temperatures fall out of the 90s and into the 80s. It is also trending drier after Monday.

