Teenage boy suffers serious injury in ATV crash

By Bobby Falat
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Douglas County are investigating an ATV crash that sent a 14 year-old boy to the hospital.

Authorities say that just after 5 a.m., on Sunday, May 28, they got a 911 call about the crash on Cherry Point Road SW.

Douglas County Deputies, North Memorial Ambulance, and Garfield first responders all responded to the scene.

The 14-year-old boy suffered a serious leg injury when he was driving a Polaris Ranger and it tipped over. The boy was the only person on the ATV, and is currently at the Alomere Hospital.

The crash is still under investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

