Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Several children sickened from pool chemical spill at Fargo hotel

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several children got sick after a hazardous pool chemical spill at a hotel.

The Fargo Fire Department says it was called to the La Quinta Inn & Suites along 46th St. S. around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 28.

The original call said several children were sick from a chlorine spill.

When crews arrived, they say several people were standing outside when firefighters rushed in to determine the extent of the spill. Authorities learned the chemical was a combination of acids used to maintain the water quality of the pool. At this time, authorities say it appears an employee dropped a container of the acid while doing pool maintenance, and it created a chemical cloud.

Officials say eight to 10 children were sick from the spill with symptoms of irritated airways, coughing, nausea and vomiting. One person was taken by the ambulance with minor injuries.

Ventilation was set up and the area was cleared in about 1 1/2 hours. Only the pool area was affected during this time and it will remain closed until testing of the water can be done.

Authorities say less than two gallons of the chemical spilled in total.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
One dead after being struck by train in Downtown Fargo
A California woman won a $2 million lottery jackpot thanks to a lucky scratch-off ticket.
Woman wins $2 million lottery jackpot after thinking it was $2,000 prize
Red Flag Warning Issued for Multiple Counties in Minnesota
Police in California said a man in their custody died after he broke a hospital window and fell...
Man in police custody falls to death after breaking hospital window with oxygen tank
Tanner Rhinehart, who commented on his own wanted poster, was arrested by police the following...
Suspect who told police ‘gotta be quicker than that’ on his wanted poster arrested

Latest News

police lights graphic
Bomb threat called in to federal building downtown
10:00PM News May 28 - Part 1
One left with life-threatening injuries after crash outside Devils Lake
One dead after being struck by train in Downtown Fargo