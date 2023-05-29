Several children sickened from pool chemical spill at Fargo hotel

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several children got sick after a hazardous pool chemical spill at a hotel.

The Fargo Fire Department says it was called to the La Quinta Inn & Suites along 46th St. S. around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 28.

The original call said several children were sick from a chlorine spill.

When crews arrived, they say several people were standing outside when firefighters rushed in to determine the extent of the spill. Authorities learned the chemical was a combination of acids used to maintain the water quality of the pool. At this time, authorities say it appears an employee dropped a container of the acid while doing pool maintenance, and it created a chemical cloud.

Officials say eight to 10 children were sick from the spill with symptoms of irritated airways, coughing, nausea and vomiting. One person was taken by the ambulance with minor injuries.

Ventilation was set up and the area was cleared in about 1 1/2 hours. Only the pool area was affected during this time and it will remain closed until testing of the water can be done.

Authorities say less than two gallons of the chemical spilled in total.

