One left with life-threatening injuries after crash outside Devils Lake

A police car.(WSAW)
By Zoë Jones
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAMSEY COUNTY (Valley News Live) - One man is left with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Ramsey County.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 12:16 p.m. on Sunday on US Highway 2, just two Miles West of Devils Lake.

Police say 55-year-old Tierrak May was traveling eastbound on the highway with 48-year-old Virek Sen as a passenger in a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban. At the same time, 71-year-old Dwight Noltimer was traveling eastbound in a 1995 Case International Harvester Articulated Tractor.

May misjudged the closing distance on the slow-moving units and struck the left rear of the implement.

Her vehicle came to rest, and Noltimer’s pickup truck became detached from the implement and came to final rest in a bed of cattails in the south ditch.

Police say four-way flashers were illuminated on both the tractor and pickup truck. A slow-moving vehicle emblem was also affixed to the rear most vehicle being towed by the tractor.

Noltimer had no injuries, May had non-life threatening injuries, and Sen had life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

