Memorial Day events across the FM Metro

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The nation remembers the men and women of our armed forces, who have died or committed their lives protecting our country. Just like across the US, many people locally will be paying their respects to those men and women.

Several memorial services will be taking place:

Fargo

8 a.m.- Holy Cross Cemetery

11 a.m.- Riverside Cemetery

Noon- Sunset Memorial Cemetery

3 p.m.- Fargo National Cemetery

Moorhead

7 a.m. - Veterans Memorial Bridge

8:45 a.m.- Moorhead Memorial Gardens

10:15 a.m.- Prairie Home Cemetery

Noon- Moorhead American Legion Post 21

Fleet Farm in South Fargo is hosting “Taps Across America” at 3 and in West Fargo, there’s a flag raising at the pow-mia plaza at 10:45 a.m.

The Red River Valley Veterans Concert band will be performing at the memorial services at Riverside Cemetery, Fargo National Cemetery, and the Moorhead American Legion Post 21.

The Fargo Memorial Honor Guard is also performing military honors at the Fargo National Cemetery.

