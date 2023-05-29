Cooking with Cash Wa
Memorial Day events across the FM Metro

By Nachai Taylor and Valley News Live - Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The nation remembers the men and women of our armed forces, who have died or committed their lives protecting our country. Just like across the US, many people locally will be paying their respects to those men and women.

Several memorial services will be taking place:

Fargo

  • 8 a.m.- Holy Cross Cemetery
  • 11 a.m.- Riverside Cemetery
  • Noon- Sunset Memorial Cemetery
  • 3 p.m.- Fargo National Cemetery

Moorhead

  • 7 a.m. - Veterans Memorial Bridge
  • 8:45 a.m.- Moorhead Memorial Gardens
  • 10:15 a.m.- Prairie Home Cemetery
  • Noon- Moorhead American Legion Post 21

Fleet Farm in South Fargo is hosting “Taps Across America” at 3 and in West Fargo, there’s a flag raising at the pow-mia plaza at 10:45 a.m.

The Red River Valley Veterans Concert band will be performing at the memorial services at Riverside Cemetery, Fargo National Cemetery, and the Moorhead American Legion Post 21.

The Fargo Memorial Honor Guard is also performing military honors at the Fargo National Cemetery.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

