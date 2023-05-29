Memorial Day Brings Return to Active Weather

MEMORIAL DAY FORECAST:

Our more active weather pattern begins today. Conditions for most will be on the partly cloudy side, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected for Memorial Day evening. A rain jacket/umbrella may be a good idea as you attend Memorial Day services around the region. It will yet again be a very warm day with highs in the 80s and low 90s. Breezy conditions continue as well out of the south

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TUESDAY -WEDNESDAY: The heat continues to build with fairly dry soil developing for many areas with lack of widespread rainfall lately. We will also have what is called a “thermal ridge” building, which means HOT. The main challenge for the start if the week is the temperatures are well above normal for temperatures and precipitation. Showers and Thunderstorms are possible Tuesday Morning and even in the evening hours. With a chance of some leftover rain into Wednesday.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY: Temperatures for the rest of the week will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s. We also have daily chances for thunderstorm activity through Saturday. We will alert you to any big changes or if any day(s) look to bring severe storms right here and on your VNL weather app! Temperatures begin to dip into the 802 as we get closer to the weekend. However, we still have the chance for rain which will cause high humidity and muggy conditions.

SUNDAY-WEDNESDAY: The first weekend of June breaks the hot 90s cycle. Temperatures will remain above average, but fall back into the 80s and 70s to start off next week. Things also really begin to calm down with a quiet weather pattern with a break from both the winds and rain.

