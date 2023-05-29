Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Make sure to wear sunscreen correctly

Make sure you're keeping your skin protected. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s the unofficial start of summer, and as you spend more time outside, don’t forget to protect your skin from the sun.

Sunscreen is a great tool to do that, but health experts said many people may not apply it the correct way.

“Sunscreen is the most common and one of the easiest ways to (protect our skin.) We just have to remember to use our sunscreens,” said Dr. Susan Massick, dermatologist, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

She said sunscreen mistakes are often made when applying it.

“They assume they can just apply it when they’re already at their activity or they’re already at the pool or the beach, but you actually have to apply it about 10-15 minutes beforehand,” Massick said. “You also have to remember to reapply every two to three hours.”

If you’re swimming or sweating, you’ll need to reapply even more often.

Massick said mineral sunblock may be easier on sensitive skin, but the best kind of sunscreen is the one you’ll actually use.

“We want to make sure we’re using the type that is both UVA and UVB protective, so it’s broad-spectrum protection as well as water resistant,” she said.

Massick says another mistake is not using enough sunscreen --

She says you can never put on too much.

“We tend to quantify it as two pingpong balls worth of sunscreen and apply it all over,” Massick said. “You want to make sure you apply to all areas that are exposed, whether it’s your face, ears, hands, feet.”

And don’t forget that sunscreens expire. Massick said to replace them every year.

She also said sun protection isn’t limited to just sunscreen. You can protect your skin through things like hats, rash guards, long-sleeves and other clothing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
One dead after being struck by train in Downtown Fargo
Red Flag Warning Issued for Multiple Counties in Minnesota
Police in California said a man in their custody died after he broke a hospital window and fell...
Man in police custody falls to death after breaking hospital window with oxygen tank
Source: Gray News Media
Several children sickened from pool chemical spill at Fargo hotel
A California woman won a $2 million lottery jackpot thanks to a lucky scratch-off ticket.
Woman wins $2 million lottery jackpot after thinking it was $2,000 prize

Latest News

Emergency crews responded to the scene of what appeared to be a partial building collapse in...
1 person rescued overnight after part of apartment building collapses in Iowa; structure to be demolished
FILE - Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, wins the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby...
Horse racing authority calls for emergency summit with Churchill Downs in wake of 12 deaths
People walk among the headstones as they visit Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery on...
Biden marks Memorial Day lauding generations of fallen US troops who ‘dared all and gave all’
Make sure you're keeping your skin protected.
Common summer sunscreen mistakes