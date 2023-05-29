Cooking with Cash Wa
Honoring our nation’s heroes

Ceremony took place at Riverside Cemetery in Fargo.
By Kjersti Maday
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Through the years millions of men and women have served our nation and many have lost their lives in the efforts. Memorial day is a special day designated to remember those who laid down their lives for our country. This day of remembrance began right after the end of the Civil War. It was originally called Decoration Day because of the tradition of decorating graves with flowers, wreaths, and flags. Today, memorial services were held in countless places across the nation, including the Riverside Cemetery in Fargo.

Boy Scout Troop #229 placed flags on the Veteran’s markers, the Red River Valley Veterans Concert Band played and speakers-including Mayor Mahoney- all paid tribute to our fallen service members.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, roughly 18 million Americans have served in the armed forces, giving nearly everyone a connection to Memorial Day.

