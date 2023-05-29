Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo South football team to host Car Wash Fundraiser June 2

By Bobby Falat
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you need a car wash, you might want to wait later on in the week, as the Fargo South football team will be having a car wash to raise money for the team.

The event will be taking place Friday, June 2nd, from 10 a.m., to 2 p.m., in the Family Fare parking lot located at 3175 25th street south.

This is one of the team’s largest fundraisers of the year and proceeds will go back into the football program. anyone who wants to support the team can come out and get their car washed by a current bruin football player.

“Our program relies on donations, both monetary and in-kind, to help offset expenses for equipment, transportation, healthy meals and snacks, and summer camp fees so that every player who loves football can participate,” said Tyler Kosel, Head Coach.

“Our boys are hard workers and don’t mind getting their hands dirty to make sure our program is a success.”

There is a minimum $10 donation per car wash.

