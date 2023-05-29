Bomb threat called in to federal building downtown

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities rushed to a downtown Fargo federal building after some sort of bomb threat was called in.

Dispatchers say the threat was called in around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 28 to the federal building in the 600 block of 2nd Ave. N.

Dispatch records show authorities were on scene for about 20 minutes.

Fargo city officials confirm police and the FBI were on scene for a time.

The FBI is the lead agency on the investigation and has not released any other information.

