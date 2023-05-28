Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Update: Woman killed after being struck by train identified

By Zoë Jones
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE (3:15 PM, 5/29): Fargo Police say the woman who died in the crash in Kimberly Jo Reger, 59, of Fargo.

ORIGINAL STORY: One woman is dead after being struck by a train in Downtown Fargo early Sunday morning.

According to police, at 3:32 a.m., police responded to a report of a serious injury on the section of railway tracks between Roberts Street and Broadway in Downtown Fargo.

The conductor of the eastbound train reported applying the emergency brakes when seeing the individual sitting on the tracks but the train made contact with the female, who was killed as a result of her injuries.

Police say this does not appear to be an accident and no foul play is suspected.

Valley News Live will continue to bring updates as details become available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Flag Warning Issued for Multiple Counties in Minnesota
Source: Gray News Media
Several children sickened from pool chemical spill at Fargo hotel
Police in California said a man in their custody died after he broke a hospital window and fell...
Man in police custody falls to death after breaking hospital window with oxygen tank
A police car.
One left with life-threatening injuries after crash outside Devils Lake

Latest News

Florida man at center of fatal human smuggling case pleads not guilty in Minnesota
Florida man at center of fatal human smuggling case pleads not guilty in Minnesota
WFFD
West Fargo Fire Prompts Store Evacuation
Noon News May 29 - Part 2
Noon Weather May 29
Noon News May 29 - Part 1