One dead after being struck by train in Downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is dead after being struck by a train in Downtown Fargo early Sunday morning.

According to police, at 3:32 a.m., police responded to a report of a serious injury on the section of railway tracks between Roberts Street and Broadway in Downtown Fargo.

The conductor of the eastbound train reported applying the emergency brakes when seeing the individual sitting on the tracks but the train made contact with the female, who was killed as a result of her injuries.

Police say this does not appear to be an accident and no foul play is suspected.

Her name is not being released at this time to allow adequate time for family members to be contacted.

