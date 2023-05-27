Cooking with Cash Wa
Woman Injured by Black Bear Near Nisswa Released from Hospital

(Jaromir Chalabala | Envato)
By Reed Gregory
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NISSWA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman was treated and released from the hospital after being injured by a black bear near Nisswa Friday morning.

The incident occurred when the woman, who was staying at a cabin near Gull Lake, let her dog outside shortly after midnight. Concerned about her pet’s safety, she ventured into the yard to check on the dog, only to encounter the bear.

The bear swiped at her, striking her in multiple places. Following the incident, the bear promptly left the immediate area. While the woman sustained serious injuries, they were not life-threatening.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, there had been no reported complaints of bear activity in the area this spring prior to this incident. Experts believe the bear was likely startled by the sudden appearance of the dog in the middle of the night, leading it to swipe at the woman as a defensive measure. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance to the DNR in handling the incident, while DNR conservation officers are currently monitoring the area for any bears that may pose a threat to public safety.

