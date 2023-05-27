Cooking with Cash Wa
Two injured after two-vehicle crash in Stutsman County

By Zoë Jones
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
STUTSMAN COUNTY (Valley News Live) - Two men are left with injuries after a two-vehicle crash early Friday evening.

According to police, the crash occurred at 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 281 and Highway 46.

A 2010 Ford Fusion, driven by a 17-year-old male, was traveling northbound on Highway 281 near the intersection of Highway 46. A 2010 Chevrolet, driven by an 18-year-old male, was located on the west side of the intersection of Highway 281 and Highway 46.

Police say the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado failed to yield to the right of way when traveling eastbound across the intersection. This caused the Ford Fusion to strike the Chevrolet in the front passenger side. The Chevrolet Silverado then entered the Northeast ditch and struck a powerline pole coming to rest facing North East.

Both male drivers were transported to Jamestown Regional Medical Center to be treated for their injuries sustained in the crash. The 17-year-old has serious injuries, and the 18-year-old has minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

