Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Silver Alert Issued for Missing Moorhead Man

When he was last seen, Morse was wearing shorts, a button-up shirt, and blue tennis shoes.
When he was last seen, Morse was wearing shorts, a button-up shirt, and blue tennis shoes.(Reed Gregory)
By Reed Gregory
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: The silver alert has been canceled. Michael Morse has been safely located in Mandan by law enforcement officials.

MANDAN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol and North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation have issued a Silver Alert at the request of the Mandan Police Department for 70-year-old Michael James Morse of Moorhead, Minnesota. Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the missing individual.

Michael James Morse is described as a 70-year-old white male, standing at five feet, 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 210 pounds. He has gray hair, is balding, and has striking blue eyes.

According to the Mandan Police Department, Morse’s last known whereabouts were on May 27, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. in Mandan. It is believed that he is operating a maroon 2016 Chevrolet Equinox SUV bearing Minnesota License Plate Number CGE315.

Notably, Morse left behind his cell phone and wallet. He has a medical condition that often causes confusion about his current location. When he was last seen, Morse was wearing shorts, a button-up shirt, and blue tennis shoes.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Michael Morse to immediately contact the Mandan Police Department at 701-667-3250.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loose rocks flew at pickup from semi's unloading
Loose rock from a semi’s accidental unload goes through windshield & kills Valley City man
West Acres announces new store filling vacant spot
Marcus Brian Rexrode
“My sweet baby will have justice.” 16-year-old remembered after fatal Fargo shooting
Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND)
Reports: Gov. Doug Burgum expected to run for president
Minnesota State Flag
Minnesota Governor signed the Right to Repair Law on Wednesday

Latest News

10:00PM Sports - May 26
The Minnesota state flag is seen as displayed in the State Capitol building rotunda on...
Red Flag Warning and Fire Weather Watch Issued for Minnesota Counties
State threatening to seize 10 boats at Ala Wai Boat Harbor, citing expired permits
1000PM News May 26 - Part 2