Silver Alert Issued for Missing Moorhead Man

UPDATE: The silver alert has been canceled. Michael Morse has been safely located in Mandan by law enforcement officials.

MANDAN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol and North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation have issued a Silver Alert at the request of the Mandan Police Department for 70-year-old Michael James Morse of Moorhead, Minnesota. Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the missing individual.

Michael James Morse is described as a 70-year-old white male, standing at five feet, 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 210 pounds. He has gray hair, is balding, and has striking blue eyes.

According to the Mandan Police Department, Morse’s last known whereabouts were on May 27, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. in Mandan. It is believed that he is operating a maroon 2016 Chevrolet Equinox SUV bearing Minnesota License Plate Number CGE315.

Notably, Morse left behind his cell phone and wallet. He has a medical condition that often causes confusion about his current location. When he was last seen, Morse was wearing shorts, a button-up shirt, and blue tennis shoes.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Michael Morse to immediately contact the Mandan Police Department at 701-667-3250.

