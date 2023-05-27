Red Flag Warning and Fire Weather Watch Issued for Minnesota Counties

MINNESOTA - (Valley News Live) - The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties in northwest and central Minnesota, effective immediately until 9 p.m. Saturday

A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued for tomorrow in several counties across the region. The warnings come as a result of extreme fire danger caused by unfavorable weather conditions.

The affected counties under the Red Flag Warning include Becker, Beltrami, Cass, Chippewa, Clay, Clearwater, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lac Qui Parle, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Roseau, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Wadena, Wilkin, and Yellow Medicine.

During a Red Flag Warning, fires have the potential to spread rapidly and escalate beyond control due to prevailing weather conditions, characterized by low humidity and strong winds. It is strongly advised to refrain from burning in counties where the warning is in effect. Furthermore, individuals are urged to thoroughly inspect any recent burning to ensure that all coals are completely extinguished.

In response to the Red Flag Warning, the Department of Natural Resources will not issue or activate open burning permits, and campfires are discouraged until the warning is lifted.

Additionally, a Fire Weather Watch has been declared for Sunday, May 28, from noon until 9 p.m. in various counties in northwest and western Minnesota. The Fire Weather Watch is a precautionary measure anticipating near-critical fire weather conditions due to predicted high winds and low humidity. Outdoor burning activities are discouraged during this time. It is important to note that Fire Weather Watches are evolving situations and can rapidly escalate to Red Flag conditions. For the latest updates, individuals are encouraged to visit the National Weather Service website.

To access further information and daily updates regarding fire danger and burning restrictions, please visit the statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page on the DNR website.

For those seeking regular updates on current wildfire risk and open burning restrictions in Minnesota, text “FIRE” to 66468 to receive email notifications.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.