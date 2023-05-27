One dead and one injured after single vehicle crash Saturday morning in Towner County

TOWNER COUNTY (Valley News Live) - A single vehicle crash has left one dead and one injured after a crash earlier Saturday morning.

The crash occurred on HWY 66, four miles East of Egeland, North Dakota at 5:47 a.m.

The driver was a 20-year-old male from Cando, North Dakota. He was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu.

Police say, he was traveling Eastbound when he crossed the centerline and traveled through the Westbound lane, entered a ditch and struck a field approach. The vehicle overturned multiple times and caught fire.

The passenger was a 31-year-old female from Cando, who was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the individuals involved will be released pending notification of next-of-kin.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota highway patrol.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.