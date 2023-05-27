Cooking with Cash Wa
Missing woman in Beltrami County, authorities asking for your help

Chessna Lalgie hasn't had communication with her family since February.
By Bobby Falat
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Bemidji, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating missing 32 year-old, Chessna Lalgie, who also goes by Samara McLean.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Chessna was reported missing by her family after they haven’t talked with her since February.

If you have any information on Chessna’s whereabouts, contact the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center at 218-333-9111 opt. 2

