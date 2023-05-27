Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Making water safety a priority

Staying safe during lake season
Making water safety a priority
Making water safety a priority(WEAU)
By Ian Schafer
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With the long weekend and the start of summer approaching, community life educator Mellissa Hajdar says water safety is something to keep in mind.

“Whether it’s on the boat, in the water, or getting ready to do water sports or actually doing water sports, never hurts to have a lifejacket, even those who are established swimmers never a bad idea, also for adults too. With phones and being on the boat, different things like that, it’s easy to get distracted,” Hajdar said.

While enjoying the warm weather, being safe in the water should remain a conscious effort.

“Digging into stats and things like that we know those drownings are happening, it happens to adults too right? So, um individuals of all ages. But we know it is still happening. Especially in our kind of lakes area or even North Dakota being rural, having a lot of open bodies of water,” Hadjar said.

Lifejackets are key in preventing such things from happening and making sure they are the right fit is just as important.

“So lifejackets typically go by weight. So, first we wanna make sure we’re following those weight requirements. We wanna make sure we have a lifejacket even for those itty bitties, and they’re definitely out there. Make sure it’s buckled, you know, fastened correctly. We’ll have little ones raise up their arms or shoulders, and we never want that life jacket to go above their chin or their ears,” Hadjar said.

Minnesota and North Dakota both have state laws requiring life jackets. So, above all, you can never be too safe.

“You can never be too safe being proactive. Um, having the education, knowing where the resources are. Having different lifejackets and, um, different items in your toolbox is never a bad idea,” Hadjar said.

To learn more about life jackets and water safety, you can visit www.safekids.org.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loose rocks flew at pickup from semi's unloading
Loose rock from a semi’s accidental unload goes through windshield & kills Valley City man
West Acres announces new store filling vacant spot
Marcus Brian Rexrode
“My sweet baby will have justice.” 16-year-old remembered after fatal Fargo shooting
Minnesota State Flag
Minnesota Governor signed the Right to Repair Law on Wednesday
Fargo PD Investigating Body Found
Fargo Police asking for public to help identify body found in retention pond

Latest News

ND Governor Doug Burgum
How Gov. Burgum stands in his potential bid
Police lights
Two injured after two-vehicle crash in Stutsman County
Chessna Lalgie hasn't had communication with her family since February.
Missing woman in Beltrami County, authorities asking for your help
DNR, law enforcement push ATV safety ahead of Memorial Day Weekend