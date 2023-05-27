Hot and Windy Memorial Day Weekend

MEMORIAL WEEKEND FORECAST:

SATURDAY NIGHT-SUNDAY: After a hot (by late-May standards) end of the week, we will be a couple degrees hotter yet for the weekend! Both Saturday and Sunday mornings start mild in the 60s and highs in the afternoon soar into the 80s and low 90s. The gusty winds persist as well all weekend. Sunday is also the day that our more active weather pattern begins. Thunderstorm chances develop by Sunday evening west, though fairly isolated.

MEMORIAL DAY: Conditions for most will be on the partly cloudy side, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected for Memorial Day evening. A rain jacket/umbrella may be a good idea as you attend Memorial Day services around the region. It will yet again be a very warm day with highs in the 80s and low 90s. Breezy conditions continue as well out of the south.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TUESDAY - FRIDAY: The heat continues to build with fairly dry soil developing for many areas with lack of widespread rainfall lately. We will also have what is called a “thermal ridge” building, which means HOT. Temperatures for the rest of the week will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s. We also have daily chances for thunderstorm activity Tuesday through Friday. We will alert you to any big changes or if any day(s) look to bring severe storms right here and on your VNL weather app!

NEXT WEEKEND: The first weekend of June breaks the hot 90s cycle. Temperatures will remain above average, but fall back into the 80s.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.