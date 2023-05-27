Cooking with Cash Wa
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has since gone viral. (Source: Hittle Family | WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A family’s video from their trip to the Louisville Zoo is going viral.

The Hittle family shared a video earlier this month online from their trip to the zoo, showcasing a cute moment between an orangutan and the couple’s newborn baby.

WAVE reports the video shows Dakota Hittle holding his 3-month-old baby, Judah, near the glass enclosure of the zoo’s orangutan exhibit. An orangutan named Amber then points to him to bring the infant closer to the glass.

Dakota Hittle’s wife, Shalena Crowe Hittle, and Judah’s big brother watched as Judah was brought closer to the glass with Amber pointing and looking over him.

The family’s video has since been liked more than 500,000 times in total on different social media platforms.

According to the Louisville Zoo, this was not the first time Amber has interacted with guests as she often taps the glass to get their attention.

