Reports: Gov. Doug Burgum expected to run for president

Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND)
Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND)(Gov. Doug Burgum's office)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A major national newspaper is reporting Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND) is expected to run for president in 2024.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting Gov. Burgum will make the announcement in Fargo on Wednesday, June 7. Valley News Live has reached out to Gov. Burgum’s office for confirmation on the announcement and what it concerns, we are awaiting a response.

Gov. Burgum was first elected as North Dakota’s governor in 2016, following former Gov. Jack Dalrymple and before that, Gov. turned Sen. John Hoeven.

The current GOP presidential field is dominated by former President Donald Trump. Other big names in the race include former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis along with current South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

