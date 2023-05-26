Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

One injured after rear end collision in LaMoure County

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Zoë Jones
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMOURE COUNTY (Valley News Live) - One person was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a rear end collision in LaMoure County, just two miles south of Verona.

According to police, at 3:24 p.m. a 2022 Terragator driven by Tavon Stadler was northbound on Highway 1 attempting to turn left into a field approach. A 2012 Ford Focus driven by Suzanne Siedschlag was traveling northbound behind the Terragator on Highway 1. The Ford approached and stuck the rear of the Terragator.

After striking the Terragator, the Ford left the roadway into the east ditch and came to rest in a slough.

Police say LaMoure FD extricated Siedschlag from the Ford. She was transported to the Oakes Hospital then to Fargo by Sanford AirMed for her serious but non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash.

Stadler was not hurt in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Acres announces new store filling vacant spot
The bison calf was separated from its mother and herd while crossing the Lamar River when a man...
Yellowstone baby bison put to death after visitor picks it up, leading herd to reject it
Ed Sheeran surprised band students at a Florida high school with a classroom visit last week.
Ed Sheeran surprises high school students during band practice, donates guitars to music program
Marcus Brian Rexrode
UPDATE: 16-year-old victim named in Fargo shooting
Fatal Crash
Loose rock from semi load goes through windshield & kills Valley City man

Latest News

Moorhead water main break
Water main break affecting Moorhead roads
Tanya Ferber, owner of Senior Helpers
Caring for seniors mental health
Groundbreaking at Pipestem Dam for flood safety project
6:00pm News May 25 - Part 2