One injured after rear end collision in LaMoure County

LAMOURE COUNTY (Valley News Live) - One person was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a rear end collision in LaMoure County, just two miles south of Verona.

According to police, at 3:24 p.m. a 2022 Terragator driven by Tavon Stadler was northbound on Highway 1 attempting to turn left into a field approach. A 2012 Ford Focus driven by Suzanne Siedschlag was traveling northbound behind the Terragator on Highway 1. The Ford approached and stuck the rear of the Terragator.

After striking the Terragator, the Ford left the roadway into the east ditch and came to rest in a slough.

Police say LaMoure FD extricated Siedschlag from the Ford. She was transported to the Oakes Hospital then to Fargo by Sanford AirMed for her serious but non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash.

Stadler was not hurt in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.