Fargo Police looking for suspect involved in several forgery incidents

Fargo Police say the suspect has stolen large amounts of cash using a fake passport and ID.
Fargo Police say the suspect has stolen large amounts of cash using a fake passport and ID.(KVLY)
By Bobby Falat
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a suspect that has been involved in several Forgery/Counterfeiting and Unauthorized Use of Personal Information incidents in Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo.

Police say that the man is using a counterfeit passport and ID to get large amounts of cash. and he was involved in incidents around the community on April 19, April 20, and April 23.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the FPD Criminal Investigations Division at 701.241.1524.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

