Authorities investigating body found in Pembina County

PEMBINA COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Pembina County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of a man, after his body was found in a field near the Pembina Port of Entry.

Officials say someone contacted the sheriff’s office on Thursday, May 25, at 12:56 p.m., after spotting the body while working in that field.

The man was found in a water filled drainage ditch about 20 yards from the U.S., Canadian border.

Authorities are currently working to identifying the man and an autopsy will be performed to know the cause of death.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Border Patrol, and Pembina Fire Department have also assisted in this case.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.