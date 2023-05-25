Work beginning soon on Natural Playground in Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Construction will begin in June on a 1.26 acre Natural Play Hill and Bike Park at Moorhead’s Riverfront Park.

The FM Rotary Foundation and the City of Moorhead is holding a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, June 15, to kick off the construction. The event is open to the public and will include key design highlights about the project, recognition for donors, and a review of the goals for the project.

The construction of the Play Hill and Bike Park will take place over the summer of 2023, with an anticipated completion in the fall. The playground will be free and open to the public. Once it’s completed, the playground will be donated to Moorhead Parks, who will do regular maintenance and upkeep.

“The Natural Play Hill and Bike Park will be a unique destination for kids throughout the Region” said Holly Heitkamp, Moorhead Parks and Recreation Department Director.

The play elements include a 26-foot high tree house with a rope bridge to another tower, a zip line, log and boulder areas, tunnels, play mounds, balance beams, nets and climbing areas. A bike park has been included, with features including a teeter totter, log roller, tabletop plank, bridge deck, mounds, rock patch and sidewinder.

The project has been in planning since 2018. It will provide a hilltop play area overlooking the Red River, with opportunities for unstructured play, interactive learning and year-round outdoor physical activity. The playground’s location was strategically selected for its proximity to downtown Moorhead, downtown Fargo, the Midtown Moorhead Bike Trail, a sledding/viewing hill, and proximity to a cross country ski trail.

The project, led by the five Fargo-Moorhead Rotary Clubs and FM Rotary Foundation, has raised over $1 million with the generous support of over 240 donors. To include all the design features, additional funds are needed, so fundraising is ongoing and 5-year pledges are available.

Previous Coverage Four-season natural playground planned in Moorhead

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.