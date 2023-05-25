Wind Persists as Temps Heat Up

TONIGHT - FRIDAY:

Warm and windy conditions continue into the evening hours. The wind will be southeasterly with gusts at times over 35 mph. A few clouds will start to move in from the south.

A pretty small chance for some showers and thunderstorms continues across eastern North Dakota. Severe weather is not anticipated, but a brief downpour and lightning are possible. Temperatures today top off in the low 80s for most - a few 70s east in MN.

Tonight, the gusty winds persist, and even increase into Friday. Temperatures overnight will stay warm with lows in the 60s in many locations.

The heat continues to build in time for Memorial Day weekend. Friday morning will start mild with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. With mostly sunny conditions and a strong south wind, temperatures will be very summer-like in the 80s to near 90. Any chances for showers or thunderstorms will be out in the western part of the state for any folks who may traveling that way for the weekend.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: After a hot (by late-May standards) end of the week, we will be a couple degrees hotter yet for the weekend! Both Saturday and Sunday mornings start mild in the 60s and highs in the afternoon soar into the 80s and low 90s. The gusty winds persist as well all weekend. The hottest day looks to be Sunday, and Sunday is also the day that our more active weather pattern begins. Thunderstorm chances develop by Sunday afternoon, though fairly isolated.

MEMORIAL DAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected for Memorial Day. A rain jacket/umbrella may be a good idea as you attend Memorial Day services around the region. It will yet again be a very warm day with highs in the 80s and low 90s. Breezy conditions continue as well out of the south.

TUESDAY - FRIDAY: The heat continues to build with fairly dry soil developing for many areas with lack of widespread rainfall lately. We will also have what is called a “thermal ridge” building, which means HOT. Temperatures for the rest of the week will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s. We also have daily chances for thunderstorm activity Tuesday through Friday. We will alert you to any big changes or if any day(s) look to bring severe storms right here and on your VNL weather app!

NEXT WEEKEND: The first weekend of June breaks the hot cycle. Temperatures will remain above average, but fall back into the 80s.

