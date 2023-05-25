West Acres announces new store filling vacant spot

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new store is filling a big hole at West Acres Mall -- Von Maur is going in the old Herberger’s space.

The mall made the announcement on Thursday, May 25 saying the new store will cover around 90,000 square feet in the mall.

The post says Von Maur is “widely recognized for its commitment to customer service, offering amenities such as complimentary gift wrapping, free shipping, and an interest-free charge card to enhance the shopping experience. The store will feature an extensive selection of high-end fashion brands, including women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing, as well as shoes, accessories, beauty products, and home goods.”

Construction on the space is expected to start sometime this summer. The store is expected to open in spring 2025.

