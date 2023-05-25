Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

West Acres announces new store filling vacant spot

(KVLY)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new store is filling a big hole at West Acres Mall -- Von Maur is going in the old Herberger’s space.

The mall made the announcement on Thursday, May 25 saying the new store will cover around 90,000 square feet in the mall.

The post says Von Maur is “widely recognized for its commitment to customer service, offering amenities such as complimentary gift wrapping, free shipping, and an interest-free charge card to enhance the shopping experience. The store will feature an extensive selection of high-end fashion brands, including women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing, as well as shoes, accessories, beauty products, and home goods.”

Construction on the space is expected to start sometime this summer. The store is expected to open in spring 2025.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bison calf was separated from its mother and herd while crossing the Lamar River when a man...
Yellowstone baby bison put to death after visitor picks it up, leading herd to reject it
Ed Sheeran surprised band students at a Florida high school with a classroom visit last week.
Ed Sheeran surprises high school students during band practice, donates guitars to music program
Dakota Boys & Girls Ranch closing downtown location
Dakota Boys & Girls Ranch Thrift Store makes statement on closing downtown location
16-YEAR-OLD BOY DEAD IN FARGO SHOOTING
UPDATE: 16-year-old boy dead after Fargo shooting
An inmate from Hawaii died at the federal prison in Waseca, MN on Wednesday, May 24 after being...
Inmate from Hawaii dies in Minnesota prison

Latest News

Valley Today 6am Part 2 - May 25
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – May 25
Valley Today Weather – May 25
Valley Today Fast Track – May 25