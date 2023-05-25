Warm & Windy Weather Today

Cooking with Cash Wa
By Lisa Green
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THURSDAY:

A warm front moves in and brings the warmth back! Temperatures in the morning will still be on the cooler side compared to recent days, but a bit above average.

Windy conditions persist through the day. The wind will be southeasterly with gusts at times over 35 mph.

Into the afternoon hours, a few clouds will start to move in from the south. A chance for some showers and thunderstorms also develops in the afternoon across eastern North Dakota. Severe weather is not anticipated, but brief heavy rainfall and lightning is possible. Temperatures for the afternoon will be in the low 80s for most - a few 70s east in MN, further away from the approaching warm front.

The gusty winds persist, and even increase, Thursday night into Friday.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

FRIDAY: The heat continues to build in time for Memorial Day weekend. Friday morning will start mild with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. With mostly sunny conditions and a strong south wind, temperatures will be very summer-like in the 80s to near 90.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: After a hot (by late-May standards) end of the week, we will be a couple degrees hotter yet for the weekend! Both Saturday and Sunday mornings start mild in the 60s and highs in the afternoon soar into the 80s and low 90s. The gusty winds persist as well all weekend. The hottest day looks to be Sunday, and Sunday is also the day that our more active weather pattern begins. Thunderstorm chances develop by Sunday afternoon.

MEMORIAL DAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected for Memorial Day. A rain jacket/umbrella may be a good idea as you attend Memorial Day services around the region. It will yet again be a very warm day with highs in the 80s to near 90. Breezy conditions continue as well out of the south.

TUESDAY - FRIDAY: Temperatures cool down slightly after Memorial Day, though still a bit above average. Expect highs for the rest of the week to be in the mid 80s. Tuesday brings another chance of thunderstorms as well in the later afternoon and evening. Aside from spottier showers chances on Wednesday, the rest of the week is shaping up to be drier.

