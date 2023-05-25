Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Shooting death of 16-year-old ruled a murder

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is now calling the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy a homicide investigation.

Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski and Criminal Investigations Division Captain Bill Ahlfeldt are holding a news conference at 2:30 this afternoon to discuss the investigation.

The boy was shot and killed on Monday night. Police say multiple people were involved in a fight before the shooting, and several gunshots were heard from people in the area around 11:15 p.m.

Officers found the 16-year-old dead in the 4400 block of 9th Avenue South with a gun laying on the ground next to him.

Police say they are investigating to identify all parties involved, and ask anyone with any tips to call them into the Red River Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.

Valley News Live will be at that news conference and will also have it streaming live on our website and Facebook page. We’ll bring you the latest as soon as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bison calf was separated from its mother and herd while crossing the Lamar River when a man...
Yellowstone baby bison put to death after visitor picks it up, leading herd to reject it
Ed Sheeran surprised band students at a Florida high school with a classroom visit last week.
Ed Sheeran surprises high school students during band practice, donates guitars to music program
West Acres announces new store filling vacant spot
Dakota Boys & Girls Ranch closing downtown location
Dakota Boys & Girls Ranch Thrift Store makes statement on closing downtown location
16-YEAR-OLD BOY DEAD IN FARGO SHOOTING
UPDATE: 16-year-old boy dead after Fargo shooting

Latest News

Noon News May 25 - Part 1
Today Marks Three Years Since George Floyd Killing
Noon Weather – May 25
Shooting Death of Teen Ruled Murder: News Conference at 2:30pm