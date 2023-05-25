Red River Valley SWAT Team conducting training exercise tonight

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Valley SWAT Team will be conducting a training exercise at 6 p.m. tonight, May 25 near the 600 block of Morrison Street. The exercise is expected to last until 9 p.m.

During the exercise residents may see SWAT Team members, along with other law enforcement officers carrying firearms; however, no live rounds will be used. Residents may hear loud noises, yelling, and see several SWAT vehicles in the area with activated emergency lights. There is no safety concern to the public or surrounding area.

If you have any concerns or need to speak to the SWAT Team, please contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660 and ask to speak with one of the training facilitators at the training site.

This is a closed training and is not open to the general public.

