Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Public hearing on Summit Carbon Solutions June 2

PSC hearing
PSC hearing(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Next week, the public service commission will hold the final of five public hearings relating to the Summit Carbon Solutions carbon capture project. But how much does public input affect their decision to allow pipelines to be built?

Public service commissioner Randy Christmann says public input can be vital, especially when members of the public provide new information that the commission didn’t otherwise have.

“That’s really the main goal from the public testimony. They come in, they provide information based on their knowledge of the area that helps us to minimize adverse impacts to the environment and to the citizens,” said Christmann.

Commissioner Christmann says one thing it’s not is a popularity contest; the PSC’s job is to determine if the company seeking a siting permit would be in compliance with the law, not necessarily to determine which party has the most support. The public hearing for the carbon pipeline is on June 2 at 8:30 a.m. at the Heritage Center in Bismarck.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Acres announces new store filling vacant spot
The bison calf was separated from its mother and herd while crossing the Lamar River when a man...
Yellowstone baby bison put to death after visitor picks it up, leading herd to reject it
Ed Sheeran surprised band students at a Florida high school with a classroom visit last week.
Ed Sheeran surprises high school students during band practice, donates guitars to music program
Marcus Brian Rexrode
UPDATE: 16-year-old victim named in Fargo shooting
Fatal Crash
Loose rock from semi load goes through windshield & kills Valley City man

Latest News

Police lights generic
One injured after rear end collision in LaMoure County
Moorhead water main break
Water main break affecting Moorhead roads
Tanya Ferber, owner of Senior Helpers
Caring for seniors mental health
Groundbreaking at Pipestem Dam for flood safety project
6:00pm News May 25 - Part 2