NDDOT Highlights Major Projects and Safety Measures at Wednesday Press Conference

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In a press conference held Wednesday afternoon, the North Dakota Department of Transportation emphasized the importance of the upcoming construction season and introduced their initiative known as “Vision Zero.”

Matt Linneman, Deputy Director of Engineering For NDDOT, highlighted the organization’s commitment to safety.

“That’s our number one priority. We’re a safety organization and our vision is zero,” Linneman Said. “Zero fatalities, zero serious injuries on the road.”

With numerous active work zones, the North Dakota Highway Patrol has made it a priority to ensure the safety of commuters and troopers. Captain Bryan Niewind of the North Dakota Highway Patrol, emphasized the need for troopers to be aware of work zone locations, as they can be highly dangerous.

“We want our troopers to know exactly where these work zones are. Because it is very, very dangerous when you’re involved in a pursuit,” Niewind said. “When you’re going into an area where it’s congested with traffic lane reductions, We want our troopers to be aware of that and make a smart decision.”

Both law enforcement and the Department of Transportation are urging motorists to exercise caution and be prepared for unexpected situations.

“We don’t want anyone to get hurt on the road. We want them to be able to go home safely just the way they took off from their trip.” Linneman said.

As the construction season approaches, it is crucial for all drivers to stay alert, exercise patience, and follow traffic regulations. The Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol urge motorists to remain cautious, especially in work zones where traffic patterns may change and unexpected conditions can arise.

