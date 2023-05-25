Mosquito season could be tougher this year in the FM area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s the one thing people may dread about the summer season. That’s mosquitoes and according to Cass County Vector Control officials, the mosquito season might look a little different this year.

In the past couple of years, mosquitos weren’t much of a problem due to the drought conditions in the region, but this year, Vector Control says they’ve been seeing mosquito eggs since the beginning of the month. Many of the eggs were hatching earlier than expected for that time of year.

“I’m seeing mosquitoes that are hatching from their eggs and becoming full fledge adults right before our eyes in less than a week,” said Ben Prather, the Vector Control director.

Prather says they are collecting samples from 40 different sites in Cass and Clay Counties. They are looking to identify the type of mosquito and what diseases they may carry. Prather also says they are working on putting out mosquito traps.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.