Minnesota Governor signed the Right to Repair Law on Wednesday

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed the Right to Repair Law on Wednesday as part of the Commerce Omnibus Bill.

This legislation requires manufacturers to make available parts, tools and repair information to consumers and independent repair shops. The law covers all electronics except video consoles, specialized cybersecurity and critical infrastructure devices, medical devices, motor vehicles, off-road vehicles, farm and construction equipment.

Some of the excluded items already have memorandums of understanding that allow repairs to be made. The new law will go into effect on July 1, 2024.

“This may be the biggest bill passed this session that no one is talking about,” said Senator Rob Kupec. “The purpose of the Fair Repair Act is four-fold. If gives consumers the choice, especially in greater Minnesota, of where to bring their electronic products for repair. It supports small businesses and guarantees free market access to all. It also helps reduce the growing amount of e-waste that is harming our environment.”

“This is the biggest Right to Repair win to date. Minnesotans know that when things break, you fix them. And when manufacturers refuse to let us access what we need for the repair, you fix the law to make them cooperate,” said Nathan Proctor, senior director for U.S. PIRG’s Right to Repair campaign. “Repairs cut waste and save consumers money. It’s common sense, and it is becoming increasingly clear that manufacturers’ attempts to thwart repair will no longer be tolerated. Minnesota won’t be the last state to codify that.”

Minnesota becomes the fourth state to enact a Right to Repair law, and only the second to pass a bill covering multiple industries. Colorado has enacted legislation covering powered wheelchairs and farm equipment, while Massachusetts has passed multiple measures concerning automobiles. New York passed somewhat-broad electronics bill last year, and Minnesota has improved upon that breakthrough bill, removing loopholes and expanding the range of equipment covered.

