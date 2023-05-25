Mental Health Rally held at Concordia College

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Creative Care for Reaching Indepence of Moorhead hosted a mental health rally on the campus of Concordia College today to promote conversations about personal struggles. The event was informal, free of charge and no registration was needed.

The event included keynote speaker Tasha Schuh, an inspirational speaker and mental health advocate.

“I share the power of P.A.T.H… an acronym for purpose, attitude, team and hope. That really helped me be resilient when I was in an accident when I was 16 years old, " Schuh said.

She shared thoughts on a book she has written expressing her story and journey with mental health.

“Many people said you’re gonna write a book someday, and I thought what a sad book…but I have been able to accomplish so much, I have been able to do so much from sitting in this wheelchair and so that’s why I wrote the book and to spread that message of hope” Schuh said.

